Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle AC Milan for Facundo Medina

Manchester United and AC Milan are both eyeing a summer move for Lens defender Facundo Medina, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on the lookout for a new centre-back at the end of the season.

United paid a world-record fee for a defender when they brought Harry Maguire to the club for £80m in 2019.

Maguire has since become club captain at Old Trafford, but Victor Lindelof remains unconvincing as his centre-back partner.

Marcos Rojo joined Boca Juniors in the January transfer window and Chris Smalling swapped United for Roma last summer.

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are still in Manchester but both players have struggled to shake off persistent injury problems.

As such, Solskjaer is said to be in the market for another defender or two when the market reopens for business.

And according to the Daily Mail , United are keeping tabs on Lens centre-back Medina.

The one-time Argentina international has made 15 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

Lens are enjoying an excellent campaign after winning promotion from the second division last term.

Franck Haise’s side are currently sixth in Ligue 1 as they target European qualification.

However, United are not the only club monitoring Medina, who turns 22 towards the end of May.

AC Milan are also said to be interested in the Argentine, who can also play at left-back.

The Italian outfit could also make a move for Medina’s Lens team-mate, Loic Bade.

United will hope to win the race for his signature, though, with the club supposedly readying an £11m bid for the former Talleres stopper.

Medina only joined Lens last summer but the French side will struggle to keep hold of him if some of Europe’s biggest clubs come knocking.

United return to action against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

