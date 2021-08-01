Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils want to sign Erling Haaland next summer

Manchester United will be a part of the race to sign Erling Haaland next year, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been the subject of interest from Chelsea this summer, but the German side are keen to keep hold of him for another 12 months.

Haaland will be available for around £66m in 2022 due to a release clause that will kick in at the end of next season.

Dortmund have accepted that their prized asset will depart Signal Iduna Park next year.

Many of Europe's biggest clubs will be involved in the battle to sign Haaland, who has scored 57 goals in 59 appearances for his current employers.

And according to the Daily Star, Manchester United believe they have as good a chance as anyone of winning the race for the Norway international's signature.

The club recently handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new three-year deal and believe that could help them land Haaland.

Solskjaer has known the striker for years and worked as his manager at Molde when Haaland was making his way in the game.

The pair have an excellent personal relationship and United think that could give them an edge.

The hierarchy at Old Trafford have already demonstrated a willingness to back Solskjaer in the transfer market.

Jadon Sancho joined United from Dortmund last month and Raphael Varane is set to follow soon.

Haaland is unobtainable this time round, but United hope to be in pole position to sign him in 2022.

Much could depend on how this season goes, both for the Red Devils and Haaland's other suitors.

If United were to win the Premier League title, the Norwegian frontman would probably be even more open to a move to Old Trafford.

But a failure to qualify for the Champions League could prove fatal to United's chances of signing Haaland.

This transfer saga is only just getting started.

