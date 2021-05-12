Manchester United transfer news: United to bid for £15m teenager Kamaldeen Sulemana - but there's a catch

Manchester United will reportedly make a £15 million bid for Nordsjaelland teenager Kamaldeen Sulemana this summer.

However, they face potential complications in getting the 19-year-old Ghanaian a UK work permit.

The Sun reports that United’s top scout Tommy Moller Nielsen watched the winger as he scored in a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen on Monday.

The Old Trafford club have been tracking Sulemana’s progress all season and will make a move soon to try and beat Ajax, Lyon, Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen to his signature.

However, the Ghana international doesn’t currently have enough points to get a work permit under new post-Brexit transfer regulations.

The issue would be resolved if the Danish league moves up a place in the UEFA league co-efficient, or if the winger earns a third senior cap for his country.

But the situation remains uncertain and Ajax in particular are ready to take advantage, having told the Danish side that they will pay £10m for the youngster.

Sulemana has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

