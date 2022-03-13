Manchester United urged to tempt Thomas Tuchel away from Chelsea by Jamie Carragher due to instability

Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to tempt Thomas Tuchel away from Chelsea after the club were plunged into institutional turmoil.

The British government's sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich have led to sponsors such as Three and Hyundai deserting the club and the futures of the players and coaches have been thrown into doubt.

Tuchel, who inspired Chelsea to win the Champions League four months after succeeding Frank Lampard last year, would be in high demand if he decided to step away from the turbulence.

And with United set to appoint a successor to interim coach Ralf Rangnick in the next few weeks, Carragher said they should try to convince Tuchel to jump ship.

"I think it is realistic, if you’re Manchester United why would you not ask that question?" Carragher told Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea's match with Newcastle.

"They need a new manager and Thomas Tuchel is one of the best managers in world football right now."

Carragher also praised the coach for how he has navigated the turmoil, with Abramovich not making any media appearances and no-one else at the club willing to front up.

"The way he’s handled himself in these last two weeks has elevated himself as a manager and as a man as well," he said.

"He’s the spokesman for Chelsea he’s been asked difficult questions he’s come out really well in these last couple of weeks and he’s been a real leader for this football club."

Tuchel, meanwhile, did not say whether or not he was looking for a different job but admitted Chelsea were in a highly unstable situation.

He told Sky Sports before the game he had not been given any guarantees by the club's hierarchy and said he could not trust anyone's predictions about what might happen next.

"No assurances, and anybody who gives an assurance doesn't know what's coming. A week ago there was a statement saying the club is not for sale, one week later, it is obviously," he said.

"So if anybody tells me today this is what's going to happen I will not trust them 100 per cent because we need to be flexible if things turn out to be crazy enough to be upside down one day later."