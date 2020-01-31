Nemanja Matic wants to extend Manchester United contract - but says "life will go on" if not

Nemanja Matic says he wants to extend his Manchester United stay beyond this season.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of June and has not yet been offered fresh terms.

And Matic says he is "open to talks" but admits the situation is out of his hands.

"I’ve got a contract until the end of the season,” he said. “I’m at Carrington every day and open to talks if they think I can help, but if not life will go on.

"No discussions have happened yet, but my position is clear. It is a pleasure to represent this club, I came here to win things and if they want me to stay then of course I’ll give my best to try and win trophies.

“To be honest the reality now, with this team, is that it will be hard to win the league. We are very far from that, but we are there in the Europa League, along with some good teams such as Inter Milan and Ajax who came from the Champions League. So that will be hard too, but not impossible. We have a chance."

United were knocked out of the League Cup by Manchester City this week, despite winning the second leg of their semi-final 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Matic scored the only goal of the game and Wednesday and felt his team performed well against their rivals.

"We had some good moments in the game against City,” he added. “I think we managed to control their attacks and we deserve some credit for that because the Etihad is not an easy place to go and keep a clean sheet.

“We are having some ups and downs this season but that is normal for players who are young and still improving. We cannot be happy if we don’t win anything because we are United – we always want to win – but we have to be honest about our situation at the moment; I think 10 of our players are under 20 years old.

“The club wants to give chances to youngsters and there is nothing wrong with that, but at a club like this people also demand results – supporters are used to trophies.

"The young players are giving their best but they need time, and the problem is that in these kinds of clubs you do not have time.

"Whether the best this group of players can give is good enough for Manchester United we will have to wait and see. We will only be able to tell at the end of the season.”

United return to Premier League action against Wolves this weekend.

