Newcastle transfer news: Magpies plan sensational swoop for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Newcastle are hoping to make Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos the first showcase signing of their new era, according to reports.

The Magpies’ financial fortunes changed drastically this month when they were taken over by an immensely wealthy Saudi-backed consortium, ending years of misery under Mike Ashley’s ownership.

According to El Nacional, the new owners want to make a splash in the transfer market by bringing in World Cup-winning midfielder Kroos.

The Premier League side are planning a €30 million (£25m) bid for the 31-year-old, who they see as a key component in helping the club begin to compete at the top level.

The outlet adds that Gareth Bale is no longer a target for the Tynesiders, though, despite reports linking them with a move for the Wales winger.

There’s no denying that Kroos would be a spectacular signing for Newcastle.

He turns 32 in January so still has several years left at the top level, and his deal in Madrid expires in June 2023, so Real could be tempted to cash in at the end of the season when the German enters the final year of his deal.

Signing serial winners seems a sure-fire way of helping Newcastle take their first steps towards becoming a club that can compete for trophies, and there are few players who can boast the silverware haul of Kroos.

He won the 2014 World Cup with his country, while at club level he has clinched four Champions League titles between Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as three Bundesliga crowns, two La Liga titles and five FIFA Club World Cups.

