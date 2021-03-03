Norwich City vs Brentford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Norwich City vs Brentford live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 4 March, 5.30pm GMT

Two Championship promotion hopefuls will go head-to-head in a crunch clash at Carrow Road on Wednesday.

Norwich are leading the way in the second tier at present, as Daniel Farke’s side seek an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last time out. Norwich went down with something of a whimper in 2019/20, but they look set to return to the top tier as a stronger side after rebuilding after last year’s disappointment.

It is too early for the Canaries to start celebrating, particularly in as open a league as the Championship, but it is difficult to see them blowing a 10-point lead over third place with just 13 rounds of fixtures remaining. Victory here would take them a step closer to securing a place in the Premier League, and Norwich head into the game in excellent form. Indeed, a win on Wednesday would be their sixth on the bounce after triumphs over Stoke, Coventry, Rotherham, Birmingham and Wycombe in recent weeks.

Having experienced play-off heartache by losing last season’s final to Fulham, Brentford are hoping to go up automatically this time around. They currently sit second in the standings, but a three-point margin ahead of the play-off places is much too close for comfort.

Brentford suffered a wobble in the middle of February, losing three games on the bounce and allowing Norwich to extend their lead at the summit of the standings. Thomas Frank’s side have beaten Swansea and Stoke since then, though, while they have also scored more goals than any other team in the second flight.

Norwich will have to make do without goalkeeper Michael McGovern, right-back Sam Byram and German midfielder Marco Stiepermann, while Todd Cantwell is a doubt.

Brentford will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Pontus Jansson, left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Shandon Baptiste, but Frank has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Action in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

