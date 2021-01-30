Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Anthony Martial amid Manchester United man's dip in form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Anthony Martial after the Manchester United striker’s disappointing performance against Sheffield United.

Martial misfired as United suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by the bottom-of-the-table Blades.

The Frenchman came in for criticism after the match, with many United fans questioning why Edinson Cavani was not selected up front in his place.

But Solskjaer has backed Martial to come good and says he has complete faith in the former Monaco man.

“His talent will always take him through. I’ve got no doubt about that whatsoever,” Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Arsenal.

“Yes, he's missed a couple of chances but that happens to everyone. "It’s just being ready when the chance, for example, tomorrow comes. Just be mentally ready.

"Don’t be frustrated, I've been there myself going through patches when you don't really score goals. He keeps practicing in training so we know how good he is and we know he will come good.”

Solskjaer also refuted claims that his team are overly reliant on Bruno Fernandes, who has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists this term.

Fernandes has been United’s standout performer since joining the club a year ago, and Solskjaer does not see his influence as a bad thing.

“Bruno has come in and helped the team, no doubt about that," he added.

"He has come in at a time where we needed his type of player, and Bruno came into a team that makes his attributes and skills come to fruition.

"He’s come to a team that suits him and he suits the team. That goes hand in hand. If the players don’t run, Bruno can’t play his passes; if Bruno can’t play his passes, the players can’t run.

"He’s part of a chain here and I’m sure Bruno would say he also appreciates his team-mates and that they help him through games.

“From day one, he’s come in and wanted to affect the environment, the playing environment, the staff. He’s been a great addition.

"He’s such a humble human being, working hard; and I think everyone has seen what he’s done on the pitch.

“[I’m] very pleased with his first year and long may it continue, because the higher up in the league, the more pressure there will be on us and on him because now the limelight is on him, but I’m sure he’ll handle that pressure fine."

