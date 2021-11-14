"It hurts to be on the bench": Gianluigi Donnarumma addresses shock rumours he might be leaving PSG already

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has spoken out about rumours he could be set to quit the French club already, admitting it "disturbs" him to sit on the bench.

The Italian won the Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2020 and joined Paris Saint-Germain as one of a number of high-profile signings. It's been far from plain sailing though in France, as Donnarumma has had to compete with Keylor Navas for game time.

Costa Rican custodian Navas is 12 years the senior of Donnarumma, 22. With Navas the established no.1, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has opted to play both keepers this season.

Donnarumma, who captained AC Milan on occasion, has now admitted that he's not used to this idea - and discussed the idea of him leaving the French capital.

"It has no effect on my performances, but it disturbs me," the Italian told TNT Sports of his rivalry with Navas.

"It's not easy, because I was used to always starting and sometimes it hurts to be on the bench, but I'm sure the situation will be resolved."

Donnarumma is thought to be on a high wage at PSG. While the young keeper has interested Chelsea in the past, the Blues now have a solid option in goal, in Edouard Mendy.

Real Madrid were also thought to be interested at one stage but Thibaut Courtois is still in his 20s, while Tottenham Hotspur may not have the money to sign Donnarumma.

Luckily for PSG, the Italian says he's laughing off speculation.

"I'm happy at PSG, and I laugh when I read all this nonsense about me," he said.