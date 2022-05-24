Real Madrid report: £50m Manchester City man targeted as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid have moved on quickly after missing out on PSG star Kylian Mbappe, as reports say that they are now targeting England international Raheem Sterling instead.

Mbappe announced on Saturday that he's staying in Paris to sign a new contract, ending months of speculation that he was set to move to Madrid - and leaving the Spanish champions furious.

However, the Daily Star (opens in new tab) writes that Real have now turned their attentions towards Sterling, who they hope to sign in a £50 million move.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sterling is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad and doesn’t appear close to agreeing an extension, while he's said to be keen on a move abroad.

It’s been a tough transfer window for Real already, and it hasn’t even opened yet.

Two of the Spanish club’s long-standing targets, Mbappe and Erling Haaland, committed their futures elsewhere, with the Frenchman extending his PSG stay and the Norwegian joining Man City.

(Image credit: Getty)



With Haaland coming in at the Etihad and Sterling struggling to nail down a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola this season, both parties may well decide it’s time to part ways before the 27-year-old’s contract expires.

Sterling scored 13 Premier League goals for City this season as they successfully defended their title, but he started just 23 league games.

With the World Cup coming up in November, Sterling could be tempted to head elsewhere in search of more regular game time, although he’s unlikely to lose his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad any time soon.

