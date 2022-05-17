Real Madrid report: PSG star Kylian Mbappe agrees terms with Spanish giants

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG on a free transfer, according to reports.

The French sensation is out of contract at the end of the season in Paris, and has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital. According to the Athletic, that switch is very close to being finalised after Mbappe agreed terms with Madrid.

Nothing has been signed off yet though, as PSG cling on to the hope that they can convince the World Cup-winning forward to stay put.

(Image credit: Getty)

But the Champions League finalists appear to be in the driving seat and are confident that they will get a deal across the line after PSG conclude their Ligue 1 campaign on Saturday against Metz.

The report comes two days after Mbappe suggested that an announcement was impending.

“(My decision) will be known very soon, it’s almost done. My decision is made, yes, almost,” the striker said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbappe was picking up a third consecutive Ligue 1 player of the year award when he made the comments, following another sensational season.

The 23-year-old contributed a league-best 25 goals and 19 assists as PSG reclaimed the Ligue 1 title from Lille at a canter.

He formed one of the most talented forward lines ever constructed in Paris this season alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, although together the trio haven’t been the show-stopping success PSG would’ve for.

More Real Madrid and stories

Real Madrid have just released their new home shirt for the 2022/23 season

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has said he will announce a decision about his PSG future "very soon", amid speculation of a LaLiga move

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted Eden Hazard is staying at the club this summer, despite his struggles