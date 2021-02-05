Real Madrid transfer news: Former PSG player claims that Kylian Mbappe wants to move to the Bernabeu

Once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire, Kylian Mbappe is expected to take over as football’s biggest superstar.

At just 22, he is already a World Cup winner and the leading figure of the next generation of players, with more than 100 professional goals already to his name.

Mbappe has long been tipped for the very top, and one of his former teammates has admitted that the French striker dreams of moving to Real Madrid to emulate Ronaldo.

Jese Rodriguez, who made just 18 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain during his four years with the club as he headed out on loan several times, told Marca about Mbappe’s ambitions.

The Las Palmas player came through the ranks at Real Madrid and was part of two Champions League winning squads before he signed for PSG in August 2016.

Mbappe joined him there a year later from Monaco, initially on loan, before making the move permanent for a club record fee.

With such an incredible attacking options as Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi, Jese always found himself on the fringes, eventually being released in December.

The former Spain Under-21 international returned to Las Palmas, where he previously spent time on loan during the 2016-17 season, at the start of February.

During his interview with Marca, Jese was asked about Mbappe’s potential and where he sees Ligue Un’s leading scorer playing in future.

"He really wants to go to Real Madrid. His idol has always been Cristiano. He loves Madrid and I'm sure he will play there one day,” said Jese.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu over the last couple of years, but Liverpool and Chelsea are also known to be big admirers.