Real Madrid transfer news: La Liga giants aim to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this year

Real Madrid plan to secure the signings of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Rennes midfielder Edoardo Camavinga this year, according to reports.

Both players have been heavily linked with the Spanish giants and AS reports that the Bernabeu club intend to make both moves happen in 2021.

Mbappe has decided against renewing his contract at PSG, meaning that he will enter the final year of his deal at the end of the season.

That is when Madrid plan to open formal talks for his transfer, but the French club’s asking price is unknown and new coach Mauricio Pochettino is determined to keep him.

Nevertheless, Mbappe is part of a long-term vision at Real Madrid to construct a forward line with Eden Hazard and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who they will move for in 2022 when Karim Benzema’s contract expires.

Camavinga’s contract situation is the same as Mbappe’s and the 18-year-old has already decided to leave France in the summer.

He recently appointed Jonathan Barnett as his agent, who plans to help construct a move to Madrid despite previous clashes with the club over another of his clients, Gareth Bale.

However, the major issue about a potential move for Camavinga is whether Real will have any cash reserves left if they pull off the Mbappe signing.

