Rene Meulensteen believes Premier League clubs should be targeting Tom Rogic

An English Premier League club should come in for Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, according to Australia assistant manager Rene Meulensteen.

The Socceroos international is attracting interest from Qatar with Celtic manager Neil Lennon last week stating he would see how the situation panned out but stressing the 27-year-old was a “fantastic player”.

Rogic has not featured for Celtic this season though and his place in the squad could be under even further threat amid reports that the Scottish champions are set to sign Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull.

The 21-year-old is back to fitness and form after recovering from the knee surgery which scuppered a £3million move to Parkhead in June 2019.

Speaking to Australian media outlet, The World Game, about Rogic, former Manchester United coach Meulensteen said: “I’m really quite surprised a Premier League club, or a top Championship team, or even a team elsewhere in Europe that’s pushing for Champions League or Europe League hasn’t come for him.

“He’s at a great age and has fantastic qualities and is tactically also very intelligent.

“Used well, in the right system, he can be a big asset for a lot of teams.”

Meulensteen has previously worked in Qatar and feels Rogic might need to move on from Celtic to aid his international career.

He has made a major contribution since joining Celtic from Central Coast Mariners in January 2013 but slipped behind Ryan Christie in the pecking order after suffering a knee injury last year.

“He’s been there a long time,” Meulensteen said. “He loves the club and has won a lot of trophies there.

“I’ve asked him previously whether he’d like to move to the Premier League but I think he’s always been content at Celtic.

“Don’t forget they’re a huge club and you can never under-estimate winning, it’s the greatest feeling. You can never get enough.

“But now, where he’s limited with his game time, he might see this as an opportunity to try something different.

“The standard of the league in Qatar has jumped in recent years, and they’ve invested heavily in local talent and not just foreigners. Top players like Xavi and Ronald De Boer played there, and so many others.

“The stadiums are new, getting around is easy in a small country and the league is played when the heat’s not so bad.

“My old club Al Sadd won the Asian Champions League and Qatar are Asian Cup champions.

“In terms of resources and environment it’s excellent, and I don’t think Tom’s game would suffer by going there.”

Meanwhile, Celtic target Shane Duffy has hinted he could be on the move after uploading a photograph from a plane with the caption “Let’s Go” on his verified Instagram account.

Celtic have expressed an interest in the Brighton defender, who has also been linked with West Ham and Leeds.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international made 25 appearances for Brighton last season but has fallen behind Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster in the fight for places in the centre of defence.