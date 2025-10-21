Tottenham Hotspur receive transfer blow as Leeds United triple signing hopes dashed by new development

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has missed out on a rising star of the English game

Tottenham had been linked with a move to reunite brothers Archie and Harry Gray prior to the latter's most recent birthday.

The younger of the two siblings turned 17 at the beginning of October, at which point he was eligible to sign a first professional contract.

Archie, on the other hand, joined Spurs in the summer of 2024 following Leeds' failure to win promotion via the Championship play-offs, parting with his boyhood club for a reported £40 million fee after his first full season of senior football.

Tottenham Hotspur miss out on 17-year-old Leeds United star

Teenage star Harry Gray has committed his future to Leeds United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, earlier this summer Spurs signed teenage forward and England youth international Oliver Boast from the Elland Road club, who will be due training compensation as opposed to a transfer fee, for the youngster's move.

Boast is understood to have left Leeds having deemed his pathway to senior football blocked by Gray's presence and first-team boss Daniel Farke's preference for the teenager.

Harry Gray on pre-season duty with Leeds United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among Leeds fans, it was hoped the same scenario would not play out with regard to Harry Gray's future, the much-heralded jewel of the club's Thorp Arch academy.

Gray became the latest in a five-strong line of family members to represent the Leeds first-team after debuting in a 6-0 win over Stoke City at the end of last season.

The 17-year-old has now put pen to paper on a 'long-term' contract, according to Leeds, ending any speculation over his immediate future.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Harry on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming seasons", a club statement read.

While Leeds fans will celebrate tying Gray down to a contract believed to run until the end of the 2027/28 season, Spurs can focus on a prodigious striking talent of their own in Luca Williams-Barnett.

The 17-year-old made his Tottenham debut in the League Cup earlier this season and is highly-rated by coaches at the club.