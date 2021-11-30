Ruben Neves banned as Wolves face Burnley

Ruben Neves is suspended for Wolves’ clash with Burnley.

The midfielder has collected five yellow cards and serves a one-game ban, while Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) are out until next year.

Willy Boly’s muscle injury will continue to rule him out for another two weeks and Daniel Podence (coronavirus) is also sidelined.

Burnley will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood, who both serve one-game bans for reaching five bookings.

The Clarets’ home game against Tottenham on Sunday was postponed due to heavy snow and boss Sean Dyche is expected to choose from the same squad.

Dale Stephens is closing in on his first appearance of the season after ankle surgery. Ashley Barnes (thigh) is the only long-term absentee.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Moulden, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Hoever, Saiss, Semedo, Kilman, Marcal, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Traore, Campbell, Jimenez, Hwang.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.