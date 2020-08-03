Scott Martin and Shaun Want sign new Hamilton deals

Hamilton duo Scott Martin and Shaun Want have signed new deals which keeps them at the Lanarkshire club until 2023.

Midfielder Martin, 23, joined Accies from Hibernian in 2018.

Defender Want, also 23, came through the club’s youth system and both players had contracts which were set to run out at the end of the season.

Speaking to Hamilton’s official website, Want said: “I’m delighted to extend for another two years on top of my deal.

“Very thankful for the club putting that faith in me as I’ve been here since I was 10-years-old so this club’s been a huge part of my life and I’m happy to be a part of it for longer.

”I just want to keep improving and repay the faith given to me by the club.”

Martin said: “Buzzing to get the deal done and get a few more years under my belt at Hamilton.

“This club has been great with me and hopefully I can repay the faith they’ve showed in me by doing well on the pitch for them.

“I’m really enjoying my football here and couldn’t have a better group of team-mates to work with.”

Accies started their Premiership campaign with a 5-1 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.