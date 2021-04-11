Sheffield United v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Sheffield United v Arsenal live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 11 April, 7pm BST

Arsenal will be seeking a much-needed victory when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Gunners have been dogged by inconsistency all season long, with the last few weeks providing a case in point. Mikel Arteta’s side turned in an excellent performance to beat Tottenham last month, then fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with West Ham immediately prior to the international break. That suggested Arsenal had turned a corner, but last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Liverpool showed how far behind Mikel Arteta’s side still are.

Arsenal had the chance to make up for that sorry showing against the Reds on Thursday night, and they held a 1-0 lead over Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final going into second-half stoppage time. However, a late concession saw Slavia notch a vital away goal and will have further dented Arsenal’s fragile confidence going into the weekend.

In those circumstances, a meeting with Sheffield United looks ideal. The Blades are desperate to get this campaign over and done with, as they prepare for a return to the Championship. Fifteen points adrift of safety with eight games left to play, it would take the most miraculous escape in Premier League history for United to finish above the dotted line. Even an out-of-sorts Arsenal will fancy their chances of emerging triumphant at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Arteta will have to make do without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, while Martin Odegaard will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off. Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka played against Slavia and will be in the starting XI again, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to come back in either on the left or up front.

Sheffield United will be unable to call upon the services of Billy Sharp, Sander Berge, Chris Basham, Jack Rodwell, Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell, but Jayden Bogle and George Baldock are expected to be available.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

