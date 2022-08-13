'That's a lie!' – Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in online spat over Glazers

A feisty Twitter exchange broke out between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher as the latter accused his fellow pundit of changing his tune over Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s controversial owners, the Glazer family.

The spat started as Neville as invited fans' thoughts in the build-up to United's game at Brentford (opens in new tab) on Saturday evening.

"What are we thinking?" the iconic Red Devils right-back asked.

"What are we thinking?" the iconic Red Devils right-back asked.

Carragher, seemingly unable to resist joshing his colleague and one-time rival on the pitch, responded by jokingly suggesting Neville was selective in his criticism of the Glazers.

After Erik ten Hag's side lost their season opener 2-1 to Brighton (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford last summer, Neville called for the club's American owners to sell up.

But Carragher appeared keen to remind his former England teammate of his silence on the Red Devils' regime while he was still playing:

But Carragher appeared keen to remind his former England teammate of his silence on the Red Devils' regime while he was still playing:

Neville was quick to counter Carragher's dig, though, producing a screenshot of a 2007 article in which the legendary Liverpool (opens in new tab) defender refused to blame then Reds owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks – under whom the club almost entered administration – for the team's failings on the pitch.

This you mate ? https://t.co/tCVTlHvW62 pic.twitter.com/7xJCcKesEqAugust 13, 2022 See more

The, er, spirited debate continued as Carragher implied that the success United enjoyed during Neville's career was solely down to the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

That was before, somewhat inevitably, it moved onto the topic of Salford City (who Neville co-owns with brother Phil and fellow ex-United players David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes).

This is one way to spice up the pre-match build-up, hey!