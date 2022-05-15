Tottenham put pressure on Arsenal after Harry Kane's penalty seals nervy win

Tottenham have moved above Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League following a nervy 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side beat the Gunners 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night and, back in action at midday on Sunday, looked tired against a team fighting for survival.

Kane's penalty in first-half stoppage time proved enough to claim all three points for Spurs in the end, with the England striker slotting in his 16th Premier League goal of the season low into the goalkeeper's bottom-right corner.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check after Ashley Barnes was adjudged to have handled in the area, his arm in an unnatural position although there was little he could do to avoid contact.

Burnley's coaching staff were furious, but the visitors remained solid at the back as Spurs failed to turn their dominance into clear chances.

Conte, his players and the fans were pleading with the referee to blow the whistle in a tense finale, which eventually came and leaves Spurs two points ahead of Arsenal.

The Gunners are in action away to Newcastle on Monday and will go a point ahead of Tottenham with a win at St. James's Park.

Tottenham are away to Norwich and Arsenal at home to Everton in the final round of matches next weekend.

Burnley, in 17th ahead of Leeds' game against Brighton, still have two games left to secure survival - away to Aston Villa on Thursday and at home to Newcastle next Sunday.