Can I watch Aston Villa vs Burnley? Live streams, TV details and preview

Watch Aston Villa vs Burnley this weekend in the Premier League as Unai Emery's side attempts to pile further misery on the Clarets.

Want to watch the game live? FourFourTwo provides all the details...

Aston Villa vs Burnley key information • Date: Sunday 05 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa ended their winless Premier League run with victory over Fulham last weekend, and the relief was visible on the face of manager Unai Emery.

Goals from Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Emi Buendia made sure of the victory for Villa and now they prepare to host Burnley.

The Clarets have just one win to their name this term so far, coming against fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland.

A tough 5-1 defeat against Manchester City last time out was a real reminder of how brutal the Premier League can be, and an equally tough test approaches at Villa Park on Sunday.

Watch Aston Villa vs Burnley in the UK

Aston Villa vs Burnley is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday afternoon, all of which are being shown in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.

The other games include Everton v Crystal Palace, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest and Wolves v Brighton.

Watch Aston Villa vs Burnley in the US

In the US, Peacock Sports has exclusive rights to Aston Villa vs Burnley.

More details are provided below on how you can tune in Stateside.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch Aston Villa vs Burnley from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Aston Villa vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Aston Villa will be hoping this is the beginning of a purple patch as they welcome Parker's side to the Midlands.

Watkins' well-documented dry spell also seems to be over, and there will be expectation for him to net again, should he start, against Burnley in this one.

Despite seemingly waving goodbye to the fans at the end of last season, Emi Martinez now looks to have regained his spot in the Villa net, which is curious considering Emery's interview a few weeks ago, suggesting the complete opposite.

Burnley have just one win so far this season, and most still see them as the side who will struggle the most across what could turn out to be a really tricky campaign.

With Leeds and Wolves to come next, this is a period in which you would expect Parker to go all out, with Premier League survival obviously the club's ultimate aim.

Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts are all still sidelined for Burnley, with the trio expected to play no part in Sunday's contest.

Aston Villa vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley

Villa have their mojo back, and with Burnley still licking their wounds after a hammering at the Etihad Stadium, FourFourTwo predicts a home win at Villa Park.