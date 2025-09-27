How to watch Spurs vs Wolves: Live streams, TV details, preview, late kick-off time

Watch Spurs vs Wolves in the Premier League's final action on Saturday, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Wolves key information • Date: Saturday 27 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Tottenham have begun life under new boss Thomas Frank in fine fettle and are sitting pretty in 3rd heading into their clash with Wolves this weekend.

The Lilywhites were held to a 2-2 draw with Brighton last time out, but also booked their spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup with an easy 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Wolves have been in miserable form under Vitor Pereira and are still just one of two sides yet to win a game so far this season in the Premier League.

A 3-1 home loss against Leeds United last time out means Wolves will be looking for a natural response in the capital, but they will have to be at their best to get anything from what appears to be a tricky-looking affair.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online and on TV today.

Watch Tottenham vs Wolves in the UK

Tottenham vs Wolves kicks off at 8:00 pm (BST) and coverage will follow on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs hosting Wolves at 5:30 pm.

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are your two destinations for live coverage of the game in the UK.

Watch Tottenham vs Wolves in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Tottenham vs Wolves.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Spurs vs Wolves for free?

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Watch Tottenham vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

Tottenham vs Wolves: Premier League preview

Tottenham are flying under new boss Frank and so far have just one loss against Bournemouth on their record under the Dane.

In fact, Tottenham's start under Frank and his record of 10 points from his first five Premier League matches as manager is double what Ange Postecoglou achieved in his final 12 top-flight games in charge.

An easy victory over Grant McCann's Doncaster side in midweek gave vital minutes to Spurs' fringe players, with Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert impressing.

In terms of injuries, Kota Takai (foot) will be monitored and Randal Kolo Muani (thigh) and Ben Davies (knee) are both pushing to return.

Radu Dragusin, James Maddison (both ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Yves Bissouma (unspecified) remain out.

Wolves have been in dire form and yet progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Everton in midweek.

Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare both found the net, and Pereira will hope that victory can give his side some confidence heading into a tricky-looking clash in the capital.

In terms of injuries, midfielder Andre was forced off with a calf problem late on against the Toffees and is an early doubt for the clash.

Arokodare's goal could spell trouble for Jorgen Strand Larsen, with the Wolves boss now deciding which striker to hand a start to in the capital.

Tottenham vs Wolves: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 3-0 Wolves

FourFourTwo feels Frank and his side will have too much for Wolves and we envisage a routine home win for Spurs on Saturday evening.