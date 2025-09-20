Can I watch Brighton vs Tottenham in the UK? Live streams, preview and team news

Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can watch the game live from anywhere in the world.

Brighton vs Spurs key information • Date: Saturday, 20 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brighton's defeat at Bournemouth last weekend means Fabian Hurzeler's side will be bidding for a response as they host Tottenham on Saturday.

The last time Spurs won at the Amex was way back in 2022, and that's a record manager Thomas Frank will want to end when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon on the south coast.

But given the Lilywhites played in Europe this week, Brighton will have had further time to prepare, and that may serve as something of a boost.

Can I watch Brighton vs Spurs in the UK?

Brighton vs Spurs has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day, or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Brighton vs Spurs from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

Watch Brighton vs Spurs in the US

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Brighton vs Spurs.

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Brighton vs Spurs.

How to watch Brighton vs Spurs in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Spurs through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Spurs through Stan Sport.

Brighton vs Spurs: Premier League preview

Brighton completed a Premier League double over Spurs last season, winning both 3-2 (H) and 4-1 (A) as Ange Postecoglou was put to the sword twice by Hurzeler.

Kaoru Mitoma got off the mark for the season against the Cherries, and the Japan international will be bidding to kick on, having scored 11 times last campaign.

In terms of absentees, it appears as if Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Mats Wieffer (knee), Solomon March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) will all play no part in the contest.

Tottenham ensured a winning return to the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as they beat La Liga side Villarreal thanks to an own goal from Luiz Junior.

Frank could choose to recall Mathys Tel after he was an unlikely recent omission from their European squad this season. Xavi Simons impressed against the Yellow Submarines in midweek and will also be hoping to continue in the starting XI.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin all remain out with knee injuries, but striker Dominic Solanke did feature from the bench in North London and could be pushing both Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison for a starting berth this weekend.

Brighton vs Spurs: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-0 Tottenham

Brighton have always performed well against Tottenham, and after not playing in midweek, the Seagulls have the upper hand. Frank may have to chop and change his side, but we are tipping a narrow win for the hosts.