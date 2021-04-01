Tottenham transfer news: Arsene Wenger gives advice to Harry Kane over potential move

Arsene Wenger has advised Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham this summer as the England international continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been linked with a move for Kane at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed another excellent season in north London, having scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League.

However, despite Kane’s contribution to the cause, Spurs are currently sixth in the table.

Jose Mourinho’s side will contest the League Cup final later this month, but they were eliminated from the Europa League in March.

A failure to win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League could force Kane to consider his future.

The striker is under contract with Spurs until 2024, but United and City are said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Wenger locked horns with Tottenham on numerous occasions during his time in charge of arch-rivals Arsenal.

But the Frenchman, who currently works as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, has come to Spurs’ aid on this occasion.

“Tottenham are in a position where they can be ambitious and we should maybe not judge only today’s situation,” he told beIN Sports .

“Tottenham was top of the league in December. There were a few times when they were top of the league when I was still at Arsenal.

“He is the only one who can assess the situation. A player like that is always solicited by other clubs and always has to assess his situation.

“He was until now a real top leader at Tottenham. He’s a top leader in the English national team. I respect highly his commitment and his quality.

“What I like today is he could play basically as a No.10 because the quality of his assists and the speed of his vision, and the execution of his speed on long balls is exceptional.”

Kane spent two years in Arsenal’s academy as a youngster but was let go by the club at the age of nine.

"That’s where he made the wrong decision!” Wenger added. “I know about his story, but he was very young, just nine years old and his father moved.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but it was at a very young age. The history of every club is full of players you’ve missed that became top stars. I would like them all to be in the red and white."

