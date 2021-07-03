Tottenham transfer news: Nuno Espirito Santo plans Harry Kane talks after Euro 2020

Nuno Espirito Santo is preparing to hold talks with Harry Kane after the European Championship, according to reports.

Tottenham appointed Nuno as their new manager earlier this week, finally ending the 72-day search for a successor to Jose Mourinho.

The first item on Nuno's to-do list is securing Kane's future, with the England captain said to be keen on a move away from Spurs.

Manchester City have reportedly made a £100m offer for the striker, which was rebuffed by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

City are expected to return with an improved bid, however, and Kane would no doubt be attracted to the possibility of playing for Pep Guardiola's team.

According to ESPN, Nuno is keen to hold talks with the Tottenham talisman before he goes on holiday after Euro 2020.

For now Kane is fully focused on international duty, as England prepare to face Ukraine on Saturday.

The appointment of Nuno might not necessarily have changed his mind about his plans, though.

The former Wolves boss was clearly not Tottenham's first choice, and his appointment came after failed attempts to entice Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca, Mauricio Pochettino and others.

Nuno did a good job at Molineux for the most part, but Kane wants to win trophies and he is much more likely to do so at Manchester City than Tottenham.

Having said that, it is still hard to see the England skipper plying his trade anywhere other than north London next term.

His value to Tottenham is immeasurable, and Levy has long been known as a fierce negotiator.

City, while one of the richest clubs on the planet, might not be willing to match Spurs' asking price, which is rumoured to be at least £150m.

Nuno will also be desperate to keep hold of Kane. He might even have asked for assurances about the 27-year-old's future before taking the job.

Tottenham fans will be desperate to find out one way or another as soon as possible, but it is a waiting game for the time being.

