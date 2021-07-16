Tottenham transfer news: Spurs close to Takehiro Tomiyasu deal but face Danny Ings difficulties

Tottenham are closing to completing the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to reports, but their pursuit of Danny Ings is not going so smoothly.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to bolster his defensive ranks this summer, and Tomiyasu has emerged as a key target.

The Japan international currently plies his trade for Bologna, for whom he has played 63 times in all competitions.

At 22 years of age he is seen as an up-and-coming centre-back who is nevertheless ready to slot into the Spurs backline.

The Athletic reports that the north London side are on the verge of wrapping up a deal for Tomiyasu.

The initial fee is expected to be around £15m, with various add-ons dependent on how he does at Spurs.

Manchester United considered a move for Tomiyasu but ultimately opted against submitting an offer.

That left Tottenham with a clear path to a player who is set to represent Japan at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

His participation in the Games means Tomiyasu will not join up with his Tottenham team-mates until August.

Elsewhere, Spurs are facing a real battle to prise Ings away from Southampton, according to the Evening Standard.

Recent reports suggested that Tottenham had made the England international their leading transfer target this summer.

Ings has rejected the offer of a new four-year deal at St Mary's, which means he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

But Southampton are still determined to keep hold of their star striker, and are particularly loath to sell him to Spurs.

That is because the relationship between the two clubs is said to have soured due to a bad experience while negotiating the deal that took Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to north London last summer.

That leaves Tottenham in a difficult position, although suggestions that Nuno intended to pair Kane and Ings up front together always seemed troublesome.

Such a system would necessitate a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 formation, neither of which suits Son Heung-min - one of Tottenham's most important players.

