Tottenham transfer news: Spurs keeping tabs on in-demand Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Tottenham have added their name to Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s list of suitors, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is enjoying an excellent season for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Toney has scored 31 goals in 45 league appearances this term following his move to Brentford last summer.

The former Peterborough frontman leads the Championship scoring charts and will hope to fire the Bees to promotion via the play-offs.

With one game of the regular season remaining, Thomas Frank’s side are guaranteed to finish third.

They will face one of Swansea, Bournemouth or Barnsley in the semi-finals of the end-of-season tournament.

Brentford will hope to keep hold of Toney if they win a place in the top flight of English football for the first time since 1947.

But the west London outfit will struggle to keep hold of their free-scoring striker if they again fail to win the play-offs, something they have done on a record nine occasions to date.

According to Football Insider , Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs tracking Toney.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho last week and are on the lookout for a permanent successor to the Portuguese.

With Ryan Mason having taken the reins on a temporary basis, the club is continuing to work on potential transfer deals for the summer.

Tottenham want to sign a quality striker regardless of whether Harry Kane moves on ahead of next season.

Carlos Vinicius will return to Benfica when his loan contract expires at the end of the campaign, leaving a vacancy for a centre-forward at Spurs.

However, with Kane likely to stay put for at least another year, Toney would presumably seek guarantees of first-team football before committing to Tottenham.

Mason will take charge of his second Premier League game when Sheffield United visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

