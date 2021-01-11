Transfer news: Patson Daka offered to West Ham United, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham remain keen

With 15 goals in 17 appearances this season, RB Salzburg’s Patson Daka is doing everything he can to earn a move to the Premier League.

According to The Express, West Ham United have been given the chance to sign Daka for £25million, although he remains of interest to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Following the departure of Sebastian Haller last week, Daka could fit the bill as a potential replacement for the Hammers, who have struggled to recruit a top striker in recent years.

After cycling through so many different options, Haller was intended to be a long-term solution given his clinical displays for Eintracht Frankfurt, but failed to impose himself on the Premier League.

David Moyes increasingly preferred the more mobile and industrious Michail Antonio as his one striker, receiving support from Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals out wide.

Despite a couple of eye-catching goals, including an overhead kick to rescue a point against Crystal Palace, Haller often seemed out of place and West Ham chose to cut their losses, selling him to Ajax for £20.25million.

In their search for a replacement, Moyes has been encouraged to take a closer look at Daka, who is represented by former West Ham and Spurs striker Fredi Kanoute.

Although still only 22, Daka has plenty of experience in European football having joined Salzburg from Kafue Celtic four years ago.

He spent some time on loan to Austrian second-tier side Liefering before making his breakthrough at Salzburg.

Last season, the Zambian striker scored 27 goals in all competitions as his club retained the title and the Austrian Cup, as well as making a positive impression in the Champions League.