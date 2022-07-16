Wayne Rooney aims jibe at former rival amid D.C. United transfer rumours
By Tom Hancock published
Rooney returned to the MLS club as head coach this week, after stepping down as manager of Derby
New D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney seemed to take a swipe at Luis Suarez as he addressed rumours linking the former Liverpool (opens in new tab) star with a move to the MLS outfit.
Rooney was speaking at a press conference in the week he returned to the club for whom he made 52 appearances as a player.
The Manchester United (opens in new tab) and England legend was quick to dismiss talk of an approach for Suarez – who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) – and he even appeared to raise doubts about the Uruguayan's appetite for the game. He said (opens in new tab):
"I respect Luis Suarez a lot – he's an incredible player – but I want players who are hungry. I want players to come to this club who are hungry and who want to come to the club but also have a lot to give and are capable of playing every game, attending every training session."
Suarez faced Rooney's United on seven occasions during his Liverpool days, coming out on the winning side three times.
Both players scored in a February 2012 Premier League meeting at Old Trafford, with Rooney bagging a brace to secure a 2-1 victory for United.
Rooney takes over at D.C. United midway through the MLS season – and with the Black-and-Red languishing at the foot of the league's Eastern Conference, he has a big job on his hands.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019
