Wayne Rooney aims jibe at former rival amid D.C. United transfer rumours

New D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney seemed to take a swipe at Luis Suarez as he addressed rumours linking the former Liverpool (opens in new tab) star with a move to the MLS outfit.

Rooney was speaking at a press conference in the week he returned to the club for whom he made 52 appearances as a player.

The Manchester United (opens in new tab) and England legend was quick to dismiss talk of an approach for Suarez – who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) – and he even appeared to raise doubts about the Uruguayan's appetite for the game. He said (opens in new tab):

"I respect Luis Suarez a lot – he's an incredible player – but I want players who are hungry. I want players to come to this club who are hungry and who want to come to the club but also have a lot to give and are capable of playing every game, attending every training session."

(Image credit: Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Suarez faced Rooney's United on seven occasions during his Liverpool days, coming out on the winning side three times.

Both players scored in a February 2012 Premier League meeting at Old Trafford, with Rooney bagging a brace to secure a 2-1 victory for United.

Rooney takes over at D.C. United midway through the MLS season – and with the Black-and-Red languishing at the foot of the league's Eastern Conference, he has a big job on his hands.