West Ham goalkeeper Roberto joins Alaves on loan

West Ham goalkeeper Roberto has joined LaLiga side Alaves on loan for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old joined the Hammers last July as back-up to number one ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Roberto made 10 appearances – eight in the Premier League and two in the Carabao Cup – with Fabianski tearing a hip muscle in September, but West Ham re-signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough last week.

“West Ham United wish Roberto all the very best for his loan spell,” said a statement on the official club website.