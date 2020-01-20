West Ham goalkeeper Roberto joins Alaves on loan
West Ham goalkeeper Roberto has joined LaLiga side Alaves on loan for the rest of the season.
The 33-year-old joined the Hammers last July as back-up to number one ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Roberto made 10 appearances – eight in the Premier League and two in the Carabao Cup – with Fabianski tearing a hip muscle in September, but West Ham re-signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough last week.
“West Ham United wish Roberto all the very best for his loan spell,” said a statement on the official club website.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.