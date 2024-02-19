The three items at the top of Dan Ashworth's Manchester United to-do list as Newcastle United exit looms

Dan Ashworth is expected to soon complete a high profile move that would see him take up a new role as sporting director at Manchester United.

Falling under INEOS' new reshuffle at Old Trafford, the 52-year-old's departure from Newcastle United has come as a shock to many, especially the hierarchy involved with bringing him to Tyneside from Brighton in similar circumstances exactly two years ago.

With Erik ten Hag's side undefeated so far in 2024, optimism is up at the Theatre of Dreams and a move for the former Brighton chief could signify yet another turning point in the club's ambitions to return to the top of the football pyramid.

Why Man United Want Dan Ashworth So Badly

So what does Ashworth need to do and how does he ensure the Reds have a successful future? We've identified three areas that require immediate attention:

1. Address the defensive issue

It is no secret Lisandro Martinez remains the club's number-one choice at centre-back. The Argentinian has, however, recently suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of action for at least the next six weeks.



With Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof all shuffled around in defence alongside each other this season, chances are a new face is likely to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer, with two of the five mentioned expected to leave.



Lindelof and Varane are most likely to head for pastures new given their current circumstances, with the future of Evans to be decided once more in the summer.



Jean-Clair Todibo has long been mooted as United's ideal incoming and given Ashworth's track record at both Newcastle and Brighton, he could be the catalyst in finally getting the deal over the line.

2. Sort out the right-hand side

With Jadon Sancho and Antony both out of the team at present, United have £450,000-a-week at waste. Sancho's future is likely to once again be a hot topic come the summer months, as he continues to clash with manager Ten Hag.



Antony's lacklustre performances also mean his £80million price tag continues to be criticised and given Alejandro Garnacho's performances of late, the Brazilian winger has had to settle for time spent on the bench.



Ashworth will need to carefully consider what he does to fix the issue, with both players still having deals until 2027.

3. Source a Hojlund backup

Anthony Martial's return over the past few seasons has been nothing short of dismal. The Frenchman has long been rewarded for mediocrity and therefore new signing Rasmus Hojlund has had to bear the lion's share of the weight in attack through the season, in what is still only his first campaign in English football.

Amad Diallo has failed to earn a chance despite his impressive season with Sunderland in 2022/24 and there is still a feeling a new striker will again arrive at United in the summer.

Ashworth helped bring Alexander Isak to the club and the Red Devils could sure use some of his expertise to ensure another signing of similar ilk.

