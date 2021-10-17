Jose Mourinho admits 'emotional connection' with Newcastle as rumours abound

Jose Mourinho has admitted he has an "emotional connection" with Newcastle after he was linked with the managerial job at St James' Park.

The Magpies are on the lookout for a new head coach after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed its takeover of the club earlier this month.

Steve Bruce remains at the helm for now and will oversee his 1000th game in management when Tottenham visit the northeast on Sunday.

But Bruce is unlikely to remain in the position for too much longer, as the new owners seek their own man.

Antonio Conte will probably be out of reach for the time being, while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has already ruled himself out.

Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Lucien Favre have been linked with the position in recent days.

Mourinho's name has also been mentioned and the Roma boss addressed those rumours this weekend.

"On Newcastle, I don't have anything to say. Absolutely nothing to say," he said of his team's meeting with Juventus on Sunday.

"The only thing I can say is that for many, many years, I worked with one of the most important figures in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson, and so because of that I have always had a bit of an emotional connection with that city and that fanbase. But it's nothing more than that."

"I am here, I am really happy to be here. I am 100 per cent focused on the Roma project, the Friedkin project."

Mourinho worked alongside Robson, a future Newcastle manager, during the Englishman's time at Sporting CP, Porto and Barcelona.

It would be a surprise if the Portuguese succeeded Bruce at St James' Park, but Mourinho may well keep an eye on the Newcastle project with a view to taking the job at some point in the future.

He has made no secret of his love for the Premier League, having already managed Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

