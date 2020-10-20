Trending

Watch: Ofori's first interview with Pirates

By

Richard Ofori, Orlando Pirates
(Image credit: Orlando Pirates)

Watch as new Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori speaks about his move to the Soweto giants calling it is a dream come true to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 26-year-old was confirmed as new Pirates player on Tuesday morning, leaving Maritzburg United after two years at the club.

Ofori spoke to the official Pirates YouTube channel following his arrival at the club.

View the full interview here: