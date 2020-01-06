Atalanta News and Features
Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?
Football quiz Mamma mia! Which goalscorers have been the most molto bene in Serie A since the 90s?
Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last-16's record signings?
Football quiz Who did Europe's elite break the bank for? We want you to the name the top three signings of each side
Coronavirus: With Italy in lockdown, how will Serie A be decided – and what could it mean for the Premier League?
By Alex Jennings
Serie A The coronavirus has thrown Serie A into chaos, and whatever they decide could become the model for other European leagues
Statue of late Valencia superfan watches club alone in the Champions League
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atalanta
Atalanta: Italian football's surprise package on a fairytale journey to the Champions League knockout rounds
By Sam Blitz
Atalanta Passionate fans, clever signings and newborn babies in club jerseys: why free-scoring Atalanta stand on the brink of club history ahead of Champions League clash
Which top scorers have the best minutes to goals ratio in Europe?
By Mark White
Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland has a goal every 19 minutes - but which players with ten or more goals boast the best ratios in Europe?
Ibrahimovic scores first goal since returning to AC Milan in win at Cagliari
By FourFourTwo Staff
French Ligue 1
