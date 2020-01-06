Trending

Atalanta News and Features

See more

Latest about Atalanta

Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?

Posted

Football quiz Mamma mia! Which goalscorers have been the most molto bene in Serie A since the 90s?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last-16's record signings?

Posted

Football quiz Who did Europe's elite break the bank for? We want you to the name the top three signings of each side

Football quiz

Valencia confirm new coronavirus cases

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atalanta

Atalanta

Coronavirus: With Italy in lockdown, how will Serie A be decided – and what could it mean for the Premier League?

By Alex Jennings

Serie A The coronavirus has thrown Serie A into chaos, and whatever they decide could become the model for other European leagues

Serie A

Statue of late Valencia superfan watches club alone in the Champions League

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atalanta

Atalanta
Atalanta Valencia

Atalanta: Italian football's surprise package on a fairytale journey to the Champions League knockout rounds

By Sam Blitz

Atalanta Passionate fans, clever signings and newborn babies in club jerseys: why free-scoring Atalanta stand on the brink of club history ahead of Champions League clash

Atalanta

Juventus open door for Inter after shock defeat at Verona

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atalanta

Atalanta

Which top scorers have the best minutes to goals ratio in Europe?

By Mark White

Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland has a goal every 19 minutes - but which players with ten or more goals boast the best ratios in Europe?  

Borussia Dortmund

Ibrahimovic scores first goal since returning to AC Milan in win at Cagliari

By FourFourTwo Staff

French Ligue 1

French Ligue 1
Lautaro Martinez Inter

8 Serie A players who could make the move to the Premier League this January – and who they might join

Posted

Transfer news Which major transfers to England could we see from the Italian league this month?

Transfer news
123...789NextArchives