Arsenal star set for exit as Mikel Arteta shows ruthless side: report

By
published

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope to make changes to his squad this summer that deliver the Premier League title next season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta watches from the touchline
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal will look to put the final touches to what they hope will be a Premier League title-winning squad this summer. 

After running Manchester City close and taking the title race to the final day of the season, the Gunners will be desperate to end their 20-year wait to be crowned champions of England when the new season swings around. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.