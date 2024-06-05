Arsenal star set for exit as Mikel Arteta shows ruthless side: report
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope to make changes to his squad this summer that deliver the Premier League title next season
Arsenal will look to put the final touches to what they hope will be a Premier League title-winning squad this summer.
After running Manchester City close and taking the title race to the final day of the season, the Gunners will be desperate to end their 20-year wait to be crowned champions of England when the new season swings around.
So far, speculation around what the club will be looking to do in the summer transfer window has centred around the Gunners’ search for a new centre-forward to supplement their front line.
Another position that the club have identified is left-back, with Mikel Arteta reportedly unconvinced by his existing options.
As the club work on bringing in a new face in the position, it is set to mark the end of Kieran Tierney’s time at the club, with Teamtalk reporting that Arsenal are ready to sell the 27-year-old.
Injuries have plagued Tierney’s five-year spell at the Emirates, with the Scot moving to Real Sociedad this season in order to get back to full fitness and play regular football.
But after making just 24 appearances in another injury-hit campaign, the club now look to have made the decision to call time on his spell at the club and sell him this summer.
The defender has two years left on his deal in north London, but will weigh up his options following Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign in Germany.
Aston Villa have previously been linked with Tierney, while his former side Celtic would welcome a reunion, but may struggle to meet his price tag.
More Arsenal stories
‘He was livid’ - Ian Wright recalls the moment he knew it was ‘over’ between him and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Wantaway Arsenal star wanted in shock Milan move: report
Arsenal confirm talks with three players over new contracts
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.