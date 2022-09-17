Australia 2022 World Cup away kit: This is the Socceroos' best away top for years

The Australia 2022 World Cup away kit has dropped and it's a tribute to the wonderful wildlife of Down Under.

When you think of Australia, you think of two things (well, aside from Tim Cahill, Kylie Minogue and Summer Heights High): the blistering heat and the Great Barrier Reef. Well, the home shirt has paid tribute to the desert, while this one is a cooler, water-influenced away.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike away shirt for the Three Lions have dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The Australia 2022 World Cup away kit feels fresh and different for the men Down Under

The golden home shirt colour of the Aussies represents the golden wattle plant. It's a colour not found in the national flag, though it used by most of the country's sports teams. Most Australian away football shirts have taken either the night sky blue of the flag or the secondary green of the home shirt – aside from a period in the early 2000s when Australia wore mostly green as a home shade.

This might be the best of both, however. Nike label this colour as "Obsidian" and it's perhaps the closest you can have to the midpoint between the two traditional change strip shades. In some lights it looks dark green, in others, blue.

"The away kit is a homage to the Australian coastlines and teeming ocean," the American brand states. "Obsidian and Green Glow represent the marine life and reefs and signal the deep connection between Australians and coastal life."

The Australia 2022 World Cup away kit (Image credit: Nike)

The bright green is a lush addition – and yes, it's Nike's template that looks a little like a wetsuit (see Tottenham's) but actually, it looks great on this particular shirt. Maybe because it reminds us of the Reef?

Still, we've discussed the colours a lot here and not much else… and that's because there is not much else. This is a basic, identi-kit from Nike. It doesn't look or feel particularly unique.

The Australia 2022 World Cup away kit (Image credit: Nike)

Nevertheless, we can only judge it on its own merit. It's a really smart jersey that looks far nicer than the Aussie's last effort (teal and gold), the one before that (a dark green with a random yellow diagonal line) and perhaps even the one before that (a sort of dark navy with gold touches here and there).

Nike Australia 2022 World Cup away shirt A marine-themed minimal masterpiece that wonderfully contrasts the home – thank God you're here… Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful colours + Very minimal + The badge! Reasons to avoid - Could do with a little more going on

Shirt info

