Australia 2022 World Cup home kit: This could be a future classic for the Socceroos

The Austrlia 2022 World Cup home kit is here and it's a minimal masterpiece that will go down excellently Down Under.

The Socceroos are taking to the Qatari sunshine in their traditional Gold Coast gold, with Nike stripping down the home shirt design this time around for something extremely minimal. We all know what to expect from the Australia home shirt – and this might well become a favourite with fans for its simplicity and texture.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike away shirt for the Aussies has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The Australia 2022 World Cup home kit is basic – but that's not a bad thing

Believe it or not, you can get gold and green wrong. Last summer, Australia went to the Tokyo Olympics in a loud Asics kit – Nike does not sponsor the Australian Olympic side – while not everyone was a fan of the 2018 shirt with jagged, graphic waves on the sleeves. This one takes the nation back to nature.

"The 2022 kit evokes Australia’s unique ecosystems," Nike says. "Through University Gold, Tour Yellow and Green Noise, the home kit conjures the rugged, sandy landscape of the Outback and the rich wetlands and forests."

It's certainly on the yellower side of gold, with a lighter green paired with the shimmery base of the top. Given how Australia often have a very dark green trim, this is a welcome change.

The Australia 2022 World Cup home kit (Image credit: Nike)

The Commonwealth Star is located on the back of the neck too, while the shirt itself is collarless – a lot like many of Nike's other efforts at the tournament.

Is it too plain, though? Perhaps. There's something to be said for minimalism but the texture of the shirt isn't particularly eye-catching, either. This is perhaps the most serene, simple shirt that the Aussies have worn since 2008 – but the two colours go gloriously together and nothing else is added: often, white or blue has been chucked onto the top for no good reason.

The Australia 2022 World Cup home kit (Image credit: Nike)

Oz go into this tournament as one of the rank outsiders but you wouldn't know it from how they'll dress. It's a shirt that deserves some kind of glory – it would look beautiful in sepia-toned photos.

The Nike Australia World Cup 2022 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Australia 2022 World Cup home shirt We believe the word you're looking for is "bonza" Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lovely pattern + Muted green looks stunning on this one + Star on the back of the neck + One of the best badges in football Reasons to avoid - Not enough touches of green for our liking

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Nike Australia 2022 World Cup home kit? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike Australia 2022 World Cup home kit? The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says. "Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up." If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.