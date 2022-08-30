The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit is safe but stylish

The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit is here, with a subtle Argentinian flag displayed on the back.

This is likely to be the last home top that Lionel Messi dons at a World Cup, with the 35-year-old approaching his twilight and the Albaceleste hoping to give him the send-off he deserves after last year's Copa America. But while last year's shirt was a camo-inspired effort, this one is simpler, complete with Adidas's new textless Adidas logo.

Along with the rest of the Adidas World Cup kits all released at the same time, Adidas have released the away shirt for the Argentinians, too. All of the World Cup shirts are getting released between now and November.

The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit is a return to something a little more traditional

At FFT, we were big fans of the Copa kit that Messi not only lifted his first international silverware with but wore in London for the Finalissima in the summer.

But while camouflage-inspired stripes are cool – and while Argentina have had all kinds of crazy get-ups in the past – this new top feels classic. No frills, no fuss – a little like the Spain home top.

There are two thinner blue stripes on the back with a golden sun on the back of the neck, forming the national flag, while the detailing on this one is black, eschewing the multitone sky blue and white of last year's shirt. This will look fantastic in the photos if Messi gets his hands on the trophy.

The classic-looking Argentina shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

Unfortunately, though, we must play devil's advocate. What's the opposite of the fun police?

Plain is nice but aside from a sweet touch on the back of the neck, this top is seemingly devoid of any kind of distinctive feature whatsoever. It's not a shirt that will become a classic unless it comes with a trophy: gold stripes instead of black, silver logos or even a bigger collar would have elevated this one to modern classic immediately.

Capture the flag: notice the sun on the back of the neck? (Image credit: Adidas)

Still, we can't complain. Especially because the rest of the world actually are over Argentina's divisive new away kit. Now imagine they win the trophy decked out in that…

You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

What is the sizing like with the Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).