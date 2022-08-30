The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit is safe but stylish
By Mark White published
The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit isn't the biggest revolution – but it's going to satisfy fans
The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit is here, with a subtle Argentinian flag displayed on the back.
This is likely to be the last home top that Lionel Messi dons at a World Cup, with the 35-year-old approaching his twilight and the Albaceleste hoping to give him the send-off he deserves after last year's Copa America. But while last year's shirt was a camo-inspired effort, this one is simpler, complete with Adidas's new textless Adidas logo.
Along with the rest of the Adidas World Cup kits all released at the same time, Adidas have released the away shirt for the Argentinians, too. All of the World Cup shirts are getting released between now and November.
The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit is a return to something a little more traditional
At FFT, we were big fans of the Copa kit that Messi not only lifted his first international silverware with but wore in London for the Finalissima in the summer.
But while camouflage-inspired stripes are cool – and while Argentina have had all kinds of crazy get-ups in the past – this new top feels classic. No frills, no fuss – a little like the Spain home top.
There are two thinner blue stripes on the back with a golden sun on the back of the neck, forming the national flag, while the detailing on this one is black, eschewing the multitone sky blue and white of last year's shirt. This will look fantastic in the photos if Messi gets his hands on the trophy.
Unfortunately, though, we must play devil's advocate. What's the opposite of the fun police?
Plain is nice but aside from a sweet touch on the back of the neck, this top is seemingly devoid of any kind of distinctive feature whatsoever. It's not a shirt that will become a classic unless it comes with a trophy: gold stripes instead of black, silver logos or even a bigger collar would have elevated this one to modern classic immediately.
Still, we can't complain. Especially because the rest of the world actually are over Argentina's divisive new away kit. Now imagine they win the trophy decked out in that…
You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.
What is the sizing like with the Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1