Brazil v Uruguay live stream: How to watch the World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Brazil v Uruguay live stream, Friday 15 October, 1.30am BST

Brazil will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Uruguay in another World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Friday morning.

Brazil's remarkable winning run finally came to an end earlier this week, as Colombia held the Selecao to a goalless draw in Barranquilla. That was the first of their 10 qualifiers that Tite's side failed to win, but they remain well clear of the chasing pack in the South American standings.

A six-point lead over second-placed Argentina is sizable enough, while Brazil are a whole 13 clear of Colombia in the play-off place. It is a matter of when, not if, the five-time World Cup winners book their spot in Qatar.

Yet although their position in the top four is not under threat, Tite will still want to see his team get back on track here. Brazil will not want to lose any momentum as the tournament gets closer, while a meeting with a side as strong as Uruguay represents a worthy test as part of the preparations for the World Cup.

Hardly anything has gone wrong for Brazil in this campaign, so Tite will hope to see his players deliver a positive response to the relative adversity that is a 0-0 draw with Colombia.

Uruguay were on a six-match unbeaten run in qualifying before suffering a 3-0 loss to Argentina last time out. Oscar Tabarez's side were outclassed in Buenos Aires, as goals from Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez put the home team out of sight before the hour mark.

Tabarez will therefore also be looking for a response from his players. Uruguay are in a much more delicate position than Brazil: they sit third in the table, but are just a point above the play-off place. Automatic qualification is in the balance, and Uruguay would probably settle for a point in Manaus after that defeat by Argentina.

Kick-off is at 1.30am BST on Friday, 15 October, and UK viewers can watch it on Premier Sports. See below for international broadcast options.

