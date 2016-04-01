Casemiro News and Features

Date of birth: February 23, 1992

Instagram: @casemiro

Clubs: Sao Paulo, Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £3.3 million

Real Madrid and Brazil are known for their flair, yet the role of this holding midfielder is important for both club and country. He has blossomed at Real under Zinedine Zidane, having joined from Sao Paulo in 2013, and impressed in a season-long loan with Porto in 2014-15.

A contract until 2021 reflects his value to the Spanish giants, with compatriot Marcelo saying in 2017: "I might play until I'm 45 with this guy by my side."