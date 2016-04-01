Casemiro News and Features
Date of birth: February 23, 1992
Instagram: @casemiro
Clubs: Sao Paulo, Real Madrid
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £3.3 million
Real Madrid and Brazil are known for their flair, yet the role of this holding midfielder is important for both club and country. He has blossomed at Real under Zinedine Zidane, having joined from Sao Paulo in 2013, and impressed in a season-long loan with Porto in 2014-15.
A contract until 2021 reflects his value to the Spanish giants, with compatriot Marcelo saying in 2017: "I might play until I'm 45 with this guy by my side."
Real Madrid turn their attention to Rennes' 17-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Real Madrid are understood to be keen on finding a back-up option for Casemrio and have identified Rennes Eduardo Camavinga as a target.
Casemiro spares Real Madrid’s blushes against Club Brugge
By FourFourTwo Staff
8 big questions that will be answered in the World Cup quarter-finals
Posted
FIFA World Cup England’s breakdown bother, Antoine Griezmann’s ultimate challenge and Brazil’s missing man – Michael Yokhin outlines a key query hanging over every team still at Russia 2018
How Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool can break down Real Madrid and prevent a Champions League hat-trick
Posted
Zinedine Zidane's side boast a formidable array of talent, but flaws in Real's system show the route Liverpool can take to a famous victory, writes Kiyan Sobhani
5 things that La Liga's first two matchdays have taught us
Posted
La Liga There's been intrigue aplenty over in Spain since the start of the 2016/17 campaign a fortnight ago. Kiyan Sobhani picks out some of the key talking points
4 promising upgrades on Casemiro who Real Madrid could sign
Posted
Real Madrid Even Zinedine Zidane knows the need for some midfield steel – but his current Brazilian probably isn't the long-term solution. Kiyan Sobhani picks out a handful of stars who could be targeted instead...
