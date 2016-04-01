Trending

Casemiro News and Features

Date of birth: February 23, 1992
Instagram: @casemiro
Clubs: Sao Paulo, Real Madrid
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £3.3 million

Real Madrid and Brazil are known for their flair, yet the role of this holding midfielder is important for both club and country. He has blossomed at Real under Zinedine Zidane, having joined from Sao Paulo in 2013, and impressed in a season-long loan with Porto in 2014-15. 

A contract until 2021 reflects his value to the Spanish giants, with compatriot Marcelo saying in 2017: "I might play until I'm 45 with this guy by my side." 

Latest about Casemiro

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and Features about Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid turn their attention to Rennes' 17-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

By Billy Dunmore

Real Madrid Real Madrid are understood to be keen on finding a back-up option for Casemrio and have identified Rennes Eduardo Camavinga as a target.

Real Madrid

Casemiro spares Real Madrid’s blushes against Club Brugge

By FourFourTwo Staff

Club Brugge

Club Brugge

Casemiro backs Brazil coach Tite ahead of Copa America final

By FourFourTwo Staff

Brazil

Brazil

Casemiro backs Bale to handle uncertainty over future

By FourFourTwo Staff

Leganés

Leganés
Fernandinho

8 big questions that will be answered in the World Cup quarter-finals

Posted

FIFA World Cup England’s breakdown bother, Antoine Griezmann’s ultimate challenge and Brazil’s missing man – Michael Yokhin outlines a key query hanging over every team still at Russia 2018

FIFA World Cup
Jurgen Klopp

How Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool can break down Real Madrid and prevent a Champions League hat-trick

Posted

Zinedine Zidane's side boast a formidable array of talent, but flaws in Real's system show the route Liverpool can take to a famous victory, writes Kiyan Sobhani

5 things that La Liga's first two matchdays have taught us

Posted

La Liga There's been intrigue aplenty over in Spain since the start of the 2016/17 campaign a fortnight ago. Kiyan Sobhani picks out some of the key talking points

La Liga

4 promising upgrades on Casemiro who Real Madrid could sign

Posted

Real Madrid Even Zinedine Zidane knows the need for some midfield steel – but his current Brazilian probably isn't the long-term solution. Kiyan Sobhani picks out a handful of stars who could be targeted instead...

Real Madrid

The Casemiro conundrum: how much should Real Madrid value grit over quality?

Posted

Casemiro He may not be as glamorous as some of his superstar team-mates, but Thore Haugstad explains why the defensive midfielder will be vital at the Camp Nou...

Casemiro
