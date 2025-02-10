Manchester United 'agree' shock exit - to happen this month: report

Manchester United look set to move on yet another player, as Ruben Amorim's squad cull continues.

Amorim watched his team advance to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup on Friday night at the expense of Leicester City, thanks to a late Harry Maguire goal. Despite the Premier League woes this term, the Red Devils are still in two competitions, with the Europa League knockouts to follow.

But after what some have felt is a disappointing transfer window, Manchester United face an uphill struggle to push up from 13th in the table and finish the season strongly.

Manchester United are in talks over another surprise exit

Manchester United are in the process of a huge rebuild under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

United brought in just two new faces during the winter transfer window, signing youngsters Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu, the latter of whom is ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

It was a window defined by its outgoings, however, with Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia and Antony all leaving the club on loan. Alejandro Garnacho was thought to be close to a switch to Napoli, too, as owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looked to raise capital for new signings.

Marcus Rashford left Manchester United in the January window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the window being closed, United could well let another player go, with discussions underway for Casemiro to exit the club this month.

Comments from Sao Paulan journalist Jorge Nicola have been relayed in a report from Bolavip in Brazil over the no.6's future in England. The serial Champions League winner is Manchester United's seventh-most expensive signing ever – but could be set for Flamengo on loan, with the Brazilian transfer window closing on February 28.

“I can assure you that Flamengo investigated the player’s situation in the last few days.” Nicola claimed. “The English club agree to loan him and help with part of his salary. Even though United are willing to help with most of the salary, there would still be a very high amount to be paid.”

FourFourTwo understands that Big Mengo are also courting Arsenal's Jorginho, with the 2025 Club World Cup firmly in focus.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is out of favour under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Casemiro's exit is certainly a move that could happen to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Whether United are willing to sanction an exit midseason though will depend largely on bodies: with Amorim having a thinner squad than he'd perhaps like, the Brazilian may have to stick around purely to make up the numbers.

Casemiro is worth €12m, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend when Premier League action returns.