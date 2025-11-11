Casemiro drops huge clue over Manchester United future

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has dropped a huge clue over his future at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian, who joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2022, is out of contract next summer, but Ruben Amorim's side does have an option to trigger a one-year extension.

At 34, no decision has yet been made by the club or the player, with summer links suggesting Carlos Baleba is being identified as one of the potential options to replace him.

Has Casemiro delivered a huge clear regarding his Manchester United future?

Often ridiculed and often praised, Casemiro is not the midfield general he once used to be, but he has continued to have a growing influence in Amorim's team, following his arrival just over a year ago from Sporting Lisbon.

Having started alongside club captain Bruno Fernandes for large parts of the season, England international Kobbie Mainoo has been forced to sit on the sidelines.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Football is my life, right? So it’s inevitable that I’ll stay involved somehow,” began Casemiro when asked what comes next in a new interview with outlet Globo. “But I think my wife and family will want some time for themselves too.

“I’m someone who believes in planning, but I like to set short-term goals. Of course, it’s inevitable to think about reaching the next World Cup in good shape, but I can’t expect to even be there if I’m not doing well at Manchester United first.”

Keeping coy on his future in England, the Brazil star added that his main focus right now is to stay fit and ready for any potential inclusion at the 2026 World Cup.

“Now I’m focused on being ready for the next call-up, training well tomorrow, and playing a great game at the weekend. That’s how it goes.”

Remaining as one of Manchester United's highest earners may prove tricky for Casemiro heading into the summer, with INEOS likely to want to negotiate a lesser wage structure if he is to stay.

Casemiro's future at Manchester United remain uncertain for now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim was asked if United are planning to keep hold of the former Porto man just last week, but again, gave nothing away in his answer.

"Yeah, we don't know what is going to happen. My goal is to continue to count with Casemiro, with Harry Maguire, that he has the same problem. I don't know what is going to happen.

"Let's focus on this season. I'm really happy with Casemiro, he is really important. I'm really happy with Harry, but I know what you guys are asking, let's focus on this season and then we'll see the next season."

Would you keep hold of Casemiro or let him go? Let us know in the comments...