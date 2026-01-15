Quiz! Can you name every nation to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations?
We now know the AFCON finalists for the weekend - who else has reached the showpiece over the years?
Fancy an AFCON football quiz?
The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the most vibrant tournaments on Earth, with beautiful stories coming from the competition every couple of years and breakout stars making their names on the continent.
But our question to you is how well you remember the final: 20 teams have reached the final two at AFCON – we've given you a generous eight minutes to name every single one…
