How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco online, on TV, and for free in the UK as AFCON hosts face Super Eagles in huge last-four contest

Watch Nigeria vs Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Nigeria vs Morocco: key information • Date: Wednesday 14 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 21:00 local • Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Nigeria are looking to eliminate hosts Morocco in another huge AFCON semi-final today.

The Super Eagles have been rampant so far at the tournament, scoring 14 goals across their six games played.

Morocco too have been in fine goalscoring form (nine), but after conceding only one goal at the tournament, it is defensively where they have excelled.

The game has all the makings of an AFCON classic, and we can't wait to see what's in store in Rabat.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nigeria vs Morocco online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nigeria vs Morocco for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Nigeria vs Morocco for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the action on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Nigeria vs Morocco free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Nigeria vs Morocco from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Nigeria vs Morocco on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Nigeria vs Morocco on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 15:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco in Africa

Nigeria vs Morocco will be shown live on SuperSport in Nigeria and on beIN Sport in Morocco.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Preview

Nigeria's attack remains one of the most deadly at the tournament, with Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen two of the best in Europe.

Lookman's four assists, combined with Osimhen's four goals, has helped carry the Super Eagles into the last four, with Morocco now standing between them and a second-consecutive AFCON final.

Having lost to host nation Ivory Coast in the 2023 final, Eric Chelle's men will be looking to vanquish those demons of two years ago with a big performance in Rabat.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi is suspended for one match after accumulating bookings and will not play in this one, with defender Raphael Onyedika expected to assume the role and armband.

Morocco's defence has been solid as a rock to this point, keeping clean sheets against five of the six opponents they have faced.

Their only blemish was Lassine Sinayoko's penalty in the 1-1 draw with Mali in the Group A meeting, but it is Brahim Diaz's goals that continue to carry the hopes of a nation.

The Real Madrid man is looking to claim both the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament accolades, should his country win the whole thing, which the bookmakers had predicted from the off.

Captain and PSG star Achraf Hakimi looks set to start and will be a huge boost following his return in the quarters.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nigeria 1-3 Morocco

It's going to be one hell of an atmosphere in Rabat but we think it'll be Morocco who progress to the final.