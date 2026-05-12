Premier League reject new VAR strategy in bid to 'protect referees': report

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PGMO has warned that the proposed changes could significantly increase the length of matches

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: The screen showing the VAR offside check during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park on March 04, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
The Premier League is set to reject VAR changes for next season (Image credit: Getty Images)