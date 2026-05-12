Top official proposes major set-piece rule change following Arsenal dominance

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Former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann has called for a dramatic rule change at set-pieces that would likely have had a huge impact on this season's Premier League title race.
Arsenal look set to finish top of the league this season for the first time in 22 years, but Cann's suggested rule change would affect one of their main methods of scoring.
With 21 of their 68 Premier League goals coming from set-pieces this season, it's fair to say the Gunners have relied on them to get the points required to claim what would be their first Premier League trophy under