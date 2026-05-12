Top official proposes major set-piece rule change following Arsenal dominance

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Former Premier League assistant referee wants to make a drastic change that would have huge impact on corners

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Gabriel of Arsenal heads the ball at a corner during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 22, 2026 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Darren Cann has suggested a big rule change for corners (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann has called for a dramatic rule change at set-pieces that would likely have had a huge impact on this season's Premier League title race.

Arsenal look set to finish top of the league this season for the first time in 22 years, but Cann's suggested rule change would affect one of their main methods of scoring.