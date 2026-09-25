How to watch Turkey vs France for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League clash

Watch Turkey vs France for free from anywhere in the world as the Nations League gets underway. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Turkey and World Cup semi-finalists France get the Zinedine Zidane era of Les Bleus rolling with their first meeting for seven years.

France's last win over Turkey came a decade before that, in a 2009 friendly that they won courtesy of a Karim Benzema goal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Turkey vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Turkey vs France for free? Yes, Turkey vs France is free to watch if you're in either of the countries involved. It will be available on ATV in Turkey and TF1 in France. Abroad for Turkey vs France? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Turkey vs France from anywhere

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📺 Stream Turkey vs France

Watch Turkey vs France in the UK

UK viewers can watch Turkey vs France live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Watch Turkey vs France on Amazon Prime Video Fans in the UK can watch Turkey vs France on Amazon Prime Video, where it's available to buy on a pay-per-view basis. This game comes in at a fee of £2.49.

Watch Turkey vs France in the US

In the US, Fubo TV is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League and will show Turkey vs France.

Watch Turkey vs France on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League. It's available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Turkey vs France in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Turkey vs France live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 2.

Watch Turkey vs France on beIN Sports Watch Turkey vs France live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Turkey vs France: Nations League preview

Despite falling short at the World Cup and navigating the difficult experience of losing long-time manager Didier Deschamps, France have been taken over at a relatively positive time.

There's no disputing the level or depth of talent available to Zidane any more than there is reason to question his managerial record at Real Madrid. Indeed, the big doubt is how he'll get on elsewhere.

Zidane is in his comfort zone, of course, but a succession of France bosses prior to Deschamps will testify that it's anything but an easy job.

The same can be true of Turkey. Vincenzo Montella could only muster a dead-rubber win over the United States at the World Cup, losing to both Paraguay and Australia in a less than impressive campaign.

He now leads them in their first campaign in League A after their promotion via the play-offs in the 2024/25 Nations League.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Turkey 1-2 France

FourFourTwo predicts a tricky but ultimately successful return for Zidane.