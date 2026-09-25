How to watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League B4 opener

Matty Cash has been called up for a possible 26th Poland cap

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free from anywhere in the world as League B of the Nations League begins. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Yes, he’s still there. At 40, Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Džeko remains a key figure for Sergej Barbarez and the national team. The veteran striker, who has amassed a record 151 caps, has once again been called up for this extended international window.

It is something of a battle of the old guard, with Džeko joined by another of European football’s most experienced frontmen in Robert Lewandowski. The Poland captain is set to bring his international appearance tally to 170 over the break, while the Chicago Fire man will be hoping to edge ever closer to the 100-goal mark for his country.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free? Yes, Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is free to watch in the US on Fubo Sports Network and Tubi, on TVP Sport in Poland and BHRT in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Abroad for Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina from anywhere

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📺 Stream Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UK

UK viewers can watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on Amazon Prime Video Fans in the UK can watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on Amazon Prime Video, where it's available to buy for a pay-per-view fee of £2.49.

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the US

In the US, Fubo TV, Fubo Sports Network (free), and Tubi (free) are showing Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League. It's available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on beIN Sports Watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nations League preview

Poland and Bosnia were both involved in the play-off finals for World Cup spots in March. Bosnia beat Italy on penalties after doing the same to Wales, but Poland missed out after a dramatic loss to Sweden.

Sweden will cross paths with them again. They complete this Nations League group along with Romania, who will be expected to finish bottom of B4 but are by no means a pushover for any of their opponents.

Despite speculation that failing to qualify would mark the end for their own veteran striker, Robert Lewandowski is still the leading man for Poland.

The 38-year-old is now playing for Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer and is in line for senior international cap number 168 in Warsaw.

This is just the fourth meeting of these nations. They first slugged it out in a friendly draw in 2010, before Poland came out on top when they were drawn together in a previous Nations League campaign.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Poland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Home advantage could be a factor but Bosnia's World Cup suggested they have a bit about them.