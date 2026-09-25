How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for opening Nations League fixture

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine for free from anywhere in the world as Group B2 kicks off in the Nations League. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Hungary and Ukraine kick off their League B campaign at Puskas Arena as the likely favourites for promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

With matches against George and Northern Ireland to come, their opening game against one another could be just the start one of them needs to take hold of the group from the off.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Hungary vs Ukraine online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Hungary vs Ukraine for free? Yes, Hungary vs Ukraine is free to watch if you're in either of the countries involved. It will be available on M4 Sport Online in Hungary and Megogo in Ukraine. Abroad for Hungary vs Ukraine? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine from anywhere

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📺 Stream Hungary vs Ukraine

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine in the UK

UK viewers can watch Hungary vs Ukraine live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine on Amazon Prime Video Fans in the UK can watch Hungary vs Ukraine on Amazon Prime Video, where it's available to buy for a pay-per-view fee of £2.49. Do note that no Amazon Prime account is required to purcahse the PPV.

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine in the US

In the US, Fubo TV is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League and will show Hungary vs Ukraine.

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League. You'll need the Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Hungary vs Ukraine live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Hungary vs Ukraine on beIN Sports Watch Hungary vs Ukraine live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Hungary vs Ukraine: Nations League preview

The last time either of these nations qualified for a men's World Cup was in 2006, when Ukraine went as far as the quarter-finals in Germany. Hungary, whose World Cup history is richer than most, haven't made the grade since 1986.

As such, both of teams arrive at the start of the Nations League on the back of a summer spent on the outside looking in. If you have any doubts over how much the Nations League means to players, don't expect to see them backed up in Budapest.

Ukraine, whose three home matches will be played in Slovakia, are under the leadership of their first foreign head coach. Andrea Maldera, the former assistant of Andriy Shevchenko with Ukraine and later at two clubs with Roberto De Zerbi, is in his first head coach role.

Maldera took charge of two friendlies before the World Cup, beating Poland but losing to Denmark, and faces his first competitive outing in the top job tonight.

There will be an Italian boss in the Hungary dugout, too. Marco Rossi has been in the job for eight years, having previously had two spells in Budapest as the manager of Honved.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hungary 2-1 Ukraine

We expect a cagey start in one of the most important games in the group, but when you have Dominik Szoboszlai, there's often a goal to be found when you need one.