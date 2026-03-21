Can I watch Fulham vs Burnley? TV info and live stream details for Saturday's only 3.00pm kick-off in the Premier League

Watch Fulham vs Burnley today as the struggling Clarets battle the odds, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, 21 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 10-day free trial (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Fulham could end Saturday's only 3:00pm match on 44 points, taking them into the top eight in the Premier League and reinforcing their status as outsiders to sneak a European spot.

The Cottagers are comfortable favourites against former midfielder Scott Parker and his Burnley side, who visit west London having picked up their 20th point by drawing with Bournemouth last time out.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Fulham vs Burnley for free

In the USA, you can stream Fulham vs Burnley with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the USA? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Fulham vs Burnley from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

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Is Fulham vs Burnley on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Burnley is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Fulham vs Burnley in the US

In the United States, Fulham vs Burnley will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Fulham vs Burnley in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream. Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Fulham vs Burnley in Australia

Football lovers in Australia can watch Fulham vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes. Read more Read less ▼

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Fulham vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Burnley haven't won in their last four Premier League matches and have conceded more goals than anyone else in the division – yes, even them.

It goes without saying that these are not the kind of statistical indicators Parker is looking for to underpin a miracle recovery in the fight against relegation.

If anything, Wolverhampton Wanderers' improving form means the Clarets are more in danger of finishing bottom than clambering out of the drop zone. Wolves are now just three points behind.

Three of the 58 goals Burnley have conceded in the league this season were scored by Fulham in a 3-2 win at Turf Moor in the middle of December.

Tickets

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That was Fulham's first win over Burnley in seven attempts in all competitions and today's visitors have won their last two games at Craven Cottage, both 2-0 and both in the top flight.

Vincent Kompany was in charge two seasons ago when goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge scored in the second half to earn Burnley a victory against the odds on the banks of the Thames.

After starting February with back-to-back league losses against Everton and the two Manchester clubs, Fulham have now lost one in their last four, winning twice.

If Parker wants to take a positive from his old club's recent record, there is one in the goals column. Burnley concede often but Fulham have failed to score against two of the bottom four in their last two games.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-0 Burnley

Burnley are no strangers to winning at Fulham but FourFourTwo predicts a narrow victory for the home team.